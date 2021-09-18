LG Sinha To Inaugurate Air Show At Dal Lake On Sept 26: Defence Spokesman

Srinagar, Sep 18: As part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Air Force Station Srinagar, will conduct an air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 26, 2021.

The event being organised in collaboration with J&K Government, will be flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the S-K International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the bank of Dal Lake, Defence spokesman Emron Musavi said on Saturday.

The display will include flypast by various aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The spectators would also get to witness para-motor flying and IAF’s sky diving team Akash Ganga in action. ‘Ambassadors of IAF’, Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team, will be performing in the valley after a gap of 14 years, he said.

The Symphony orchestra of IAF would also be performing at the event. The event would also consist of a photo exhibition depicting the history of IAF, Col Musavi said. (Agencies)