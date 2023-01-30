LG Sinha Reviews Preparedness For 3rd Khelo India Winter Games At Gulmarg

Inaugurates 94 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 46.07 crore

LG directs officials to complete all pending works of Khelo India Winter Games expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards

The promotional campaign of the winter games to be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers: LG

It is an occasion to celebrate sporting excellence & spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons & to showcase J&K’s culture and warm hospitality: LG

JAMMU, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed preparation for the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on 10th February.

The Lt Governor was briefed by the senior officials on the progress of preparatory works assigned to the respective departments. The Lt Governor directed the officials to complete all pending works expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards.

“The promotional campaign of the winter games should be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further directed for involving sportspersons in the preparations of the mega event and putting in place a comprehensive strategy for traffic management, sanitation, water supply, lodging and transportation.

The meeting was informed that this edition of Khelo India Winter Games is expecting around 1800 participation of players and officials, dignitaries and media persons from across the country.

First time, an online registration portal with feedback mechanism and customized mobile app has been developed, and hoardings with QR Code are being installed enroute to facilitate the participating sportspersons and the visitors.

“Khelo India Winter Games is an occasion not only to celebrate sporting excellence but also the spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons of the country. It is an opportunity for us to showcase J&K’s culture, warm hospitality and our organizational capabilities,” the Lt Governor said.

Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department briefed the meeting on the promotional activities including Logo & theme; Mascot, Anthem of the winter game; jingles; cultural programmes throughout the event; besides deployment of experts and the assistance & support required from various departments and organizations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Lt Governor inaugurated 94 sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 46.07 crore (88 under CAPEX and 6 under JKIDFC).

The projects include stadiums, playfields, lighting projects, cricket competition pitches, synthetic Courts and Prefab Dug-outs.

“We are developing a broad based sports culture of identifying & nurturing talents, providing best facilities, training & exposure and creating an impressive infrastructure for youngsters in rural areas”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on extending all possible support to the sportspersons to safeguard their future. It should be ensured that the sportspersons get the benefit of the sports policy, the Lt Governor asked the officials.

The Lt Governor released J&K Sports Council’s compendium and calendar of activities under My Youth My Pride.

‘Golden Era of Sports in J&K’- a compilation of completed projects carried out by J&K Sports Council was also released on the occasion.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council briefed the chair on the activities of the Sports Council organized during 2022-23.

It was informed that an unprecedented 56,51,023 youth are engaged by the Sports Council (28,27,840) and Directorate of Youth Services & Sports (28,23,183) in various sports disciplines.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and senior officers of Police, Traffic department and Civil Administration attended the meeting at Civil Secretariat.