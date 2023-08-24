LG Sinha Performs Pujan Of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak

SRINAGAR, Aug 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today performed the Pujan of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in presence of Sh Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari‐Mubarak Shri Amarnathji, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all.

The Chhari-Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Panchami is an important ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

The holy Mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave on August 26 following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Senior officers were present.