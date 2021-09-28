LG Sinha pays tributes to Shaeed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

Describing Bhagat Singh as epitome of courage and patriotism, Sinha said he made remarkable contributions to Indian freedom struggle.

Born on this day in 1907 at Banga Punjab (British India) was hanged to death at the age of 23 in central Jail, Lahore Punjab (then British India).

In a tweet on his official twitter handle, Mr Sinha said tributes to legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. An epitome of courage & patriotism, he made remarkable contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

His ideals, valour and great sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. (Agencies)