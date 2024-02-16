LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Shri Martand Surya Temple, Jammu

JAMMU, Feb 16: On the holy occasion of Surya Saptami, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Lord Shri Martand at Shri Martand Surya Temple, Paloura, Jammu, today.

He participated in the Mahayagya organised by Shri Martand Tirath Trust and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of one and all.

The Lt Governor interacted with the people and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Since time immemorial Jammu Kashmir is known as the land of spirituality and one of the main centres of learning and knowledge in the country. It has always promoted inclusive cultural ecosystem and kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ has been transformed into a peoples’ movement.

He called upon the people to rededicate themselves to promote social harmony and collectively work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.

AK Sidha, President, Shri Martand Tirath Trust; Avtar Krishan, Chairman; TK Tickoo, General Secretary, other members of Shri Martand Tirath Trust and people from different walks of life were present.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K and senior officials of UT Administration were also present.