LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine; Launches ‘Live Darshan’ Facility

Jammu, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and launched ‘live darshan’ facility for the devotees, officials said.

Sinha, the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), also released a book on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage titled ‘Bhakti on Shakti’ by Rupa publications, officials said.

They said the Lt Governor paid a visit to the shrine on the occasion of ‘Maha Ashtami’ and prayed for peace, prosperity and progress of the Union Territory.

He also launched a bi-lingual chatbot on the board’s website, they said.