LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Mata Roop Bhawani Temple, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jul 3: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at Mata Roop Bhawani temple, Cheshmashahi, Srinagar.

Inside the temple premises, the Lt Governor offered his prayers and participated in the Yagya organised on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

He also interacted with the devotees and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.