LG Sinha Pays Obeisance To Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji

Srinagar, June 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, 37th head of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri at Srinagar.

Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji will be performing Pran Pratistha of Maa Sharda Murti at Maa Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal, Kupwara, tomorrow on June 05.