Jammu, Apr 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the family members of martyr civilian Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan, today. Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in Pulwama on 26th February, 2023.
The Lt Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the Martyr and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration.
LG Sinha Meets The Family Members Of Martyr Civilian Sanjay Sharma
