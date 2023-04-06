EMPLOYMENT (06-04-2023)

JOB JOB JOB
REQUIRED
Male / Female for
PRESENTATION
in Hindi & English
Qualification :Graduate
with Computer Skills
SALARY : RS 12000 PM
RS Enterprises
Gandhi Nagar jammu
9070970333
REQUIRED
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135
PATHANKOT MANAGER –
+91 95968 38518
Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp
their CV @ 9055580001
Urgently Required
Required a computer operator must have sufficient knowledge of Computer and knowledge of All Affidavits,E- stamping Affidavits and All on-Line forms filing.
Interested candidate may come along with resume at P S Khajuria Shop No. 10 near Asia Hotel Jammu. Preference will be given to candidates residing in Peripherial areas.
Call for Interview-
9086071287
Jobs opening at Brainpreneurs-CDC
1.Special educator
2.Physiotherapist
3.Occupational therapist
4.Office Manager.
Salary negotiable.
Freshers can also apply.
Child Development Centre Jammu
Contact number 9596899755
Indira Public Hr. Sec School Janipur Jammu
Urgently Required
1 Eng Teacher for Secondary Classes (Exp Preffered)
Contact Immediately between
10 AM to 12 PM
Admission open Nur to 12th Class
(No Admission Fee)
Principal
7889919654, 9149446366
Wanted Staff
1) TGT, PGT English, Hindi, Maths
2) Music Teacher
3) Computer Operator
4) Office Clerk
Contact : N.M. School
Sainik Colony, Jammu
M) 8716014024
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1. HR Female, Store Incharge, production supervisor, sefety officer,
2.Relationship sales Manager, Accountant, Supervisor, Office Asstt, counsellor, computer oprt.
3. ITI in Electrician, Electrical, QC, B.sc, Store keeper, Electrician, telly caller
4. Security Guard, machine Helper, peon, Driver, packing boy,
Address :- NMS . sidco chowk
bari brahmna
Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Required
1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos
2. Telecallers – 3 Nos
3. M.S.W – 1 No
4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos
Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.
(Staying near Channi)
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
Required
2 Female Computer basic Teachers VITS Computers, Opp. GGM Science College, Canal Road, Jammu.
Contact on: 9086379331
OKAYA
EV SCOOTER
Show Room
REQUIRE
Office staff, Sales person,
(young, energetic fresher can also apply )
Male : 2
Female : 2
Contact along with CV to
KS Enterprises
258 Patel Nagar, Opposite pillar no17
Akhnoor-Jammu Road, Jammu
Tele: 01914001032, 9419260647
DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
Administrator – MA/M.Sc. B.Ed. with experience
Eng Tr. – MA English
S S Tr. – M.A. History
PHE Tr – 1
Urdu Tr. – MA Urdu
Comp Tr. – BCA/MCA
Gateman – 1
Interview date: 6th,7th,8th April
Time: 11 AM to 1 PM.
Ph. 7298107471, 8492012304