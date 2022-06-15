LG Sinha meets Para Athlete Irfan Ahmad Mir

Srinagar, June 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Para Athlete and sportsperson, Irfan Ahmad Mir from Pulwama, at the Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, Sh Irfan Mir discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to promotion and development of sports facilities for specially-abled sportspersons and athletes in J&K UT.

Irfan Mir, despite being visually impaired, had scaled Siachen Glacier, along with a team of seven other specially-abled persons and was mentioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme.

Appreciating the grit and determination of the Para Athlete who also represented India in International cricket series for the blind, the Lt Governor assured him of every possible support through the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

“UT administration is committed to provide best sporting ecosystem vis-a-vis stadiums, trained coaches, exposure tours etc. to all the youth, especially specially-abled sportspersons and athletes”, he added.

The Lt Governor extended his good wishes to Irfan Mir for success in his future endeavors.