LG Sinha Assures Every Possible Support To Missing Navy Sailor’s Family

JAMMU, Mar 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday assured every possible support from his administration to the family of Navy seaman Sahil Verma, who is missing from a naval ship since February 27.

Sinha gave the assurance to the sailor’s family members, who called on him at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor assured every possible support from the administration to the family to ensure the safe return of Verma, a resident of Jammu’s Ghou Manhasan area.

Senior Advocate Sh Abhinav Sharma was also present.