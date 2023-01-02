LG Sinha Meets Family Members Of Martyred Civilians In Rajouri Terror Attack

JAMMU, Jan 2: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday met the family members of civilians martyred in the heinous terror attack in Rajouri and expressed his condolences. He assured the family members about the support of the entire nation as well as the government.

He further assured them that the administration is committed to looking after the needs and issues of all the families. Subsequently, he held a meeting with the Sarpanch of Dangri village, DDC, BDC members and the families of Martyrs.

“We have given full freedom to the security forces and I want to assure the people that the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for this despicable attack. It is our firm resolve to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem,” Lt Governor observed during the meeting.

He also said that the Village Development Committee VDC will be strengthened immediately and an in-depth investigation will be carried out into the incident. He also visited the site of the attack followed by a security meeting with top officials of JKP, CAPF and the Army at the District Headquarters.

Lt Governor said death cannot be compensated, it is an irreparable loss. He had announced Rs.10 Lakh and a Govt job to NoKs of each of those civilians martyred in the attack. DGP Dilbag Singh, ACS Home RK Goyal, Divisional Commissioner, ADGP and leaders of various political parties were also present in the meeting with families and Sarpanch.