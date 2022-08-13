LG Sinha lays foundation stone of 25 DDC, BDC buildings; Inaugurates 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT

Implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitution amendments have given a new lease of life to grassroots democracy in J&K: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 DDC, BDC buildings and inaugurated 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitution amendments have given a new lease of life to grassroots democracy in J&K.

‘We are determined to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Poorn Swaraj through Gram Swaraj. Devolution of the three Fs – Funds, Functions and Functionaries have truly empowered the PRIs to fulfill their mandated role’, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor further observed that even though the three-tier system was implemented late in the UT, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a great and effective example in this system and today, the step towards institutionalization of the offices of DDCs and BDCs, at a cost of Rs. 44.92 cr, will further strengthen and accentuate the efficiency of the Panchayati Raj system, making it the engine of community development in future

In all, the Rural Development Department has approved the construction of 20 DDC and 285 BDC offices. 137 BDC offices will be set up in Kashmir division and 148 BDC offices in Jammu division. The process of housing construction of all the respected DDC chairpersons has been accelerated, it was informed.

The Lt Governor also outlined that for effective implementation of developmental plans and policies at the grassroots level, ample resources have been kept at the disposal of PRIs. When the budget of Jammu and Kashmir was presented in the Parliament of the country this year, the goal of strengthening good governance and grass root democracy was placed at the top of the list of priorities, he added.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said that in August 2019, the Hon’ble Prime Minister bestowed the UT with a gift of new dawn of development and prosperity. For 70 years, the socio-economic system of Jammu and Kashmir was facing serious crisis and in the last three years, the UT has achieved great strides in the direction of reducing the gap between villages and cities that had only widened in the last 7 decades.

The Lt Governor said that it is our sacred obligation to defend every inch of motherland and even if we have to sacrifice everything, we shall be ready.

Some people, on behest of the neighbouring country, are trying to create disturbance in J&K. The neighboring country which itself is living in misery, can’t do any good to the people of J&K, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor asserted that government will push last nail in the coffin of terrorism in one year.

We have lost many innocent lives, now it has to stop. The right time has come to strike the last Nail in the coffin of Terrorism and its ecosystem. Your younger generation should not face the hardships that their forefathers went through. They must make the nation proud, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke about thousands of youth in Tral Pulwama who paid homage to freedom fighters and reverberated the sky with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

On the construction of Amrit Sarovars, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has been successful in building and rejuvenating Amrit Sarovars within the timelines and much more than the set target under the Mission Amrit Sarovar which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on the eve of National Panchayat Day at Panchayat Palli, Block Bari Brahmna, District Samba, UT of Jammu and Kashmir on 24th April 2022.

‘The pace of creation, rejuvenation of water bodies remains as quick to fulfil the Hon’ble PM’s vision of 75 Amrit Sarovar in each district’, the Lt Governor added.

Noting that 3444 sites have been identified and work started on 1500 Sarovars and 1000 Sarovars have been completed, the Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to all Stakeholders and common citizens for realizing the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister in this Amrit Kaal Khand.

Underling that our tradition and culture identifies water as a symbol of purity and life, the Lt Governor said that Amrit Sarovars will create a new environment of economic security and prosperity for the farmers and all those engaged in other activities as these rejuvenated water bodies will act as perennial sources of water for sustaining livelihoods, especially in rural areas.

The Lt Governor urged the PRI members to rejuvenate and develop more Amrit Sarovars in their respective districts, besides laying specific emphasis on the responsibility of the PRIs and administrative officers to ensure that rural development is well planned, with a balance of demand and supply and benefits percolating to all sections.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted unique initiatives of administration that have revolutionized the public service delivery in the UT and enhanced transparency and accountability in the system.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, congratulated the PRI members, members of Self Help Groups, and people of J&K for the new initiatives. He said that the government is making dedicated efforts for the better present and glorious future of the people of J&K.

The Chief Secretary also called for developing a mechanism bringing closer the government departments, PRI representatives & rural people. He also highlighted various schemes and programmes under which the UT of J&K has achieved 100% saturation.

Ms Maneep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, in her welcome address threw light on the significance of the new initiatives which were initiated on the occasion.

She further informed that Self Help Groups has manufactured four lakh Flags for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Dr. Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said that the target of planting 1.5 cr saplings under Green J&K Drive will go a long way in benefiting the rejuvenation of Amrit Sarovars.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Aftab Malik, DDC Chairperson Srinagar; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, and CEO Mission Youth, Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning Department; Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, JKRLM; Deputy Commissioners; PRI members; HoDs, senior officials, members of SHG groups were present on the occasion, in person and through virtual mode.