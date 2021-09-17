LG Sinha Launches Senior Citizen National Helpline ‘Elderline”-14567 In J&K

JAMMU, Sep 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched Senior Citizen National Helpline ‘Elderline”-14567 in J&K in the presence of Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar. Also distributed motorized tricycles & other aids worth Rs 3.25 Cr to a total of 920 Divyangs,on the occasion.

ElderLine will serve as a vital support system to comfort the distressed elderly through a dedicated Decentralized Call Center,extending emotional support,health services &other aids.This toll-free helpline will fill a crucial gap in institutionalized Eldercare Ecosystem in UT.

In line with the vision of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji calling for ‘Sabka Saath,Sabka Vikas,Sabka Vishwas’, the UT admin is determined to ensure welfare of all sections of society.We are moving towards 100% saturation of all 55 public welfare schemes of GoI to reach every needy.

J&K govt has ensured 10% reservation in govt jobs to people living below the poverty line; 3% reservation for people living in villages near the IB or LoC has been hiked to 4% now, besides Saksham scheme has been started to provide financial support to families affected by COVID.

J&K Social Welfare Dept. has conducted a survey of those in need of motorized tricycles & all those who are eligible for Old age, Widow & Divyang pensions. The UT government shall be attaining saturation in the distribution of these benefits within this year.

This year, about 9 lakh people have availed benefits under different pension schemes. We have added 2.72 lakh additional beneficiaries to our pension scheme. For the first time in the history of UT, pensions have been provided to transgenders, tweets Office of LG J&K