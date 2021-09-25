LG Sinha launches online services of Motor Vehicle Department, JKRTC’s new fleet of buses

JAMMU, Sept 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched online services of Motor Vehicle Department and flagged-off Jammu and Kashmir Road Transportation (JKRTCs) new fleet of Buses. The new fleet will provide better transport facilities to residents in far-flung areas and connect them to major towns of UT and other states.

LG said that the state administration is determined to establish a safe, resilient and efficient transport system in J&K UT. New addition of trucks in the fleet of JKRTC, as per the statement, will ensure timely transportation of food grains and other essential commodities to common man.

“Many rules have been simplified to provide paperless, cashless, faceless facilities to the people. It will address concerns of thousands of citizens and the contactless services can be availed without going to RTO,” read the statement from LGs office.