LG Sinha launches ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign, says efforts on to check drug smuggling

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a campaign for Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir at an event organized at the convention centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor asserted that the administration has adopted zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.

“It is a collective responsibility of the society to join this fight against drug menace”, the Lt Governor said.

Launching a new campaign for ‘drug-free city and drug-free village’, the Lt Governor called upon the representatives from PRIs & Urban Local Bodies to work with the administration and ensure villages and wards are made drug-free with determined efforts and proactive approach.

Drug menace has emerged as a formidable threat to our socio-economic structure, and it is essential that the entire society must come together to uproot this menace and work as a strong unit to make J&K healthy and drug free, said the Lt Governor.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the mass movement against drug addiction has been intensified. J&K Government along with the police, army and other security agencies is working with resolute determination to thwart the neighboring country’s malafide intentions, he added.

Noting that public participation is significant to make J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free and job-oriented, the Lt Governor said that there is need to involve community leaders, doctors, media persons, representatives of voluntary organizations and Panchayati Raj Institutions in the campaign against drug abuse, using popular mass media tools for awareness and evaluating the impact of the campaign to accelerate efforts against drug menace.

Successful models must be replicated for self-motivated campaigns by the community. I urge the Sarpanch of each village and the ward members of ULBs to run a campaign to make their village, their locality drug-free, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor directed the Social Welfare Department to make drug de-addiction centre for girls and Juvenile centres functional at the earliest. He also passed a direction to set up more Integrated Rehabilitation Centers and ensuring their effectiveness.

The Lt Governor recounted the administrative reforms introduced by the UT Government and efforts made in the last two years, to bring the youth of J&K out of the darkness of drug addiction.

J&K has been ranked second in the country for the outstanding performance in anti-drug campaign and was honored by the Hon’ble Home Minister. The ranking and award is a tribute to each and every stakeholder who is dedicatedly working to make J&K drug-free. In the last two years, we have been running a Jan Andolan to make the drug free campaign successful in 10 majorly affected districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and I believe, our ranking is also the result of this spirit of public participation. However, much more is required to be done in this direction to eradicate the drug menace from the society, said the Lt Governor.

Our Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force have been campaigning against drug trafficking by adopting a zero tolerance policy and we have to strengthen our resolve to destroy the entire network of drug dealers and drug traffickers. The seizures of large quantity of drugs in the last few months indicate that our strategy is proving effective, he added.

PRIs and ULBs members together with the parents must ensure that no youth in their village and locality fall prey to drug menace, besides bringing back the misguided youth to the mainstream by ensuring that the drug addicts get immediate administrative and medical help for recovery, he observed.

I am sure that the campaign of drug-free village, drug-free city and drug-free town will prove to be helpful in making Jammu and Kashmir free from drugs, the Lt Governor further added.

With the support of voluntary organization ‘Mashwara’, a dedicated focus is being given in treatment and rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse in Jammu Division, noted the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that sports camps are also organized to channelize the young energies through sports activities.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor flagged off a Swasth Rath and a Police bike rally for spreading awareness among people against the harmful and fatal effects of the menace of drug abuse. A pledge against Drug Abuse was also administered, besides a short Skit on Drug Abuse by the students of GGM Science College was also presented.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while speaking on the occasion informed that Drug de-addiction centers will be established in each district of the UT. He stressed the need for people’s involvement and administering pledge against drug abuse in schools and colleges of J&K regularly.

Dr Abhishek Chowhan, Psychiatrist, on the occasion threw light on the psycho analytics of the drug abuse leading to detrimental effects on the social as well as personal life of the drug abusers. He also laid down the ways and suggestions to make the society free from this serious malady.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Vivek Sharma, Director General Social Welfare Jammu; Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Pallvi Project Director, State Level Coordinating Agency, besides other officers and people were present on the occasion.