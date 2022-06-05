LG Sinha interacts with first batch of Haj pilgrims from J&K

Extends greetings and best wishes to people undertaking sacred pilgrimage

Prays for successful Haj pilgrimage & peace, amity and prosperity for UT of J&K

First batch of 145 pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

New Delhi/ Budgam, June 5: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today interacted with the first batch of Haj-2022 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor extended greetings and best wishes to the people undertaking sacred pilgrimage. “I pray for a successful Haj pilgrimage & peace, amity and prosperity for UT of J&K”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the pilgrims to apprise the administration instantly, in case they face any issue anywhere during the pilgrimage.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir apprised the Lt Governor about the arrangements being put in place for the Haj pilgrimage from J&K.

Around 6000 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will perform this year’s Haj pilgrimage which resumes after two years following Covid-19 restrictions. Out of total 6000 pilgrims, 5856 pilgrims will leave from Kashmir valley and others from Delhi Airport.

Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the pilgrims, a facility of RT-PCR Covid-19 test at JVC Hospital Bemina and e-rickshaw and other facilities at Haj House have been made available to pilgrims, he informed.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government Revenue Department; Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, besides senior officers of Airport Authority, Civil and Police administration were present on the occasion.