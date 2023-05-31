LG Sinha Interacts With Citizens To Address Grievances And To Ensure Time-Bound Delivery Of Key Public Services

Administrative machinery in J&K has been made more responsive and efficient in meeting the needs of the masses. Number of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS and overwhelming percentage of redressal is a sign of responsive administration: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens during the “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing”, at the Civil Secretariat, today.

The Lt Governor addressed the grievances filed on JKIGRAMS and directed the Senior officers and DCs to ensure time-bound delivery of key public services such as health, education & social welfare.

“Administrative machinery in J&K has been made more responsive and efficient in meeting the needs of the masses. Number of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS and the overwhelming percentage of redressal is a sign of responsive administration,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the District Administration to ensure early disposal of grievances, non-discretionary approach towards decision-making and to build a competitive governance model at local level. Districts must adopt collaborative approach across levels of governance for both grievance redressal and public service delivery, he added.

He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to monitor and improve performance of departments and enhance collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.

The Lt Governor further emphasized on making effective use of technological interventions in ensuring quality grievance disposal and promptness in public service delivery.

“e-Governance and rapid technological advancement has helped with new and innovative grievance redressal mechanism and service delivery monitoring tools for the benefits of welfare measures to seamlessly reach the last man in the queue,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the UT Government’s commitment to empowering the citizens and making the administrative setup more accountable and responsive towards the needs and concerns of the common man.

“Active participation of all sections of society in socio-economic development and commitment towards the people’s well-being is top priority of the administration,” he added.

Taking appraisal of the grievance regarding non-sanctioning of relief to the family in death case of a Labour card holder namely late Neelam Rani from Kathua, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officer to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Responding to the complaint regarding illegal mining in nallah Romshi, Karimabad, Pulwama, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner for stringent actions as per the law to ensure there is no illegal mining.

Addressing the issue of encroachment on the land belonging to a School in Mendhar, the Lt Governor passed explicit directions to the concerned Deputy Commissioner to remove the encroachment from the said premises.

Ms Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, HoDs, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.