Working To Connect Children In Need With Institutional, Non-Institutional Systems: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the endeavour of the Government of India and the UT Administration on the theme ‘Leave No Child Behind’ is a reflection of our commitment to develop a sensitive, supportive ecosystem for the young generation.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day training programme of Police and other stakeholders on ‘Strengthening of Child Protection Systems’, Sinha said, “every child deserves a caring home. We are strengthening the mechanism of adoption to secure a happy childhood for each and every child in J&K.”

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration is working with full sensitivity to connect children in need with institutional and non-institutional systems and empower them to contribute to nation building.

Children in institutional care are being provided support to facilitate their re-integration into mainstream after attaining 18 years of age, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor asked the Police and security forces to take preemptive measures to ensure that no innocent child falls victim to the adversary’s nefarious design.

Those elements responsible for terrorism in J&K are making malicious attempts to lure young boys and girls into unlawful activities. Our Police and Security forces must remain vigilant. ‘Don’t Touch the Innocent and Don’t Spare the Culprit’ is our policy, he said.

He also highlighted the important role of stakeholders, volunteers and youth clubs in rehabilitation of the children in conflict with law.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives taken by the administration towards developing a conducive environment for the care and protection of children in the Union Territory.

Juvenile Justice is an integral part of the nation’s development. Juvenile Justice Rules 2021 were issued and the rules were notified under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act. Further, the Juvenile Justice Board was reorganized and the rehabilitation policy for children living in street situations was notified, the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the reforms introduced in the last few years, the Lt Governor said that before 2019, there was no established mechanism for adoption of children in Jammu Kashmir. We have established UT Level Adoption Resource Agency and today 12 Specialized Adoption Agencies, Cradle Baby Reception are operational all over the Union Territory, he added.

He congratulated all the stakeholders on achievements registered in various fields like child care and adoption, and streamlining of legal adoption process.

Since 2022-23, a total of 34 children have got homes. Also, 47 childcare institutions – ‘Palash’ and ‘Parisha’ for boys and girls have been established, he said.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the policy of adopting elder children has been simplified. In January 2023, Foster Care Fund was approved under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Lt Governor further added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon every section of the society to discharge their responsibility to provide support to children in need and to those who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic.

Dedicated efforts at the Panchayat level should be made for the holistic development of children under Mission Vatsalya, he added.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, Additional Secretary, Mission Vatsalya; Preeti Pant, Joint Secretary, Mission Vatsalya; Rachna Sharma, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, senior officials of Government of India, UT and Police administration, prominent citizens and various stakeholders were present.