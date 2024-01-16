LG Sinha Inaugurates Revamped Old Habba Kadal Bridge On River Jhelum In Shehr-E-Khaas

SRINAGAR, Jan 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the revamped Old Habba Kadal Bridge on River Jhelum in the Shehr-e-Khaas area of Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the people on the restoration of the historic Old Habba Kadal Bridge into a pedestrian corridor and state-of-the-art public space.

He said the amenities, vibrant and creative space will improve old liveliness and quality of life of the city.

Srinagar Smart City Limited has completed extensive restoration of Old Habba Kadal which includes structural retrofitting, new wooden decking, Heritage-styled Wooden gazebos & Kiosks, restoration of traditional style balustrades and grill-work, laying and installation of Utility ducts, Stone pitching and re-construction of Ghat on River Jhelum, entry plazas and gates, improvement of Façade of adjacent buildings, lighting and illumination.

The restored bridge will serve as a vibrant social hotspot, offering a welcoming space for community interaction in the lively neighborhood of Shehr-e-Khaas.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of Jhelum Riverfront Phase-II from Downstream Budshah Bridge to Chattabal Weir at a cost of 17.82 crore.

Jhelum Riverfront Phase-II project has been envisioned to enhance the quality of the Jhelum Riverfront and restore the city’s linkage with the river.

The project under Phase II includes the restoration of 24 Ghats in Shehr-e-Khaas, Stabilization of embankment, Stone pitching of bunds, Improvement of Access Street to Ghats, Ghat Steps and Surface improvement, Ramp Access at Water Transport Ghats, Improved Illumination, Guard rails and supports, Jetty, Boat Charging points, Antiskid paving and Seating spaces.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Dr Owaid Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, senior Officers of Police and Civil Administration were present.