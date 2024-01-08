LG Sinha Inaugurates Officers’ Quarters Of Estates Department At Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Officers’ Quarters of Estates Department at Jammu, today. The accommodation units include 5 number of 3 BHK (G+2) constructed at a cost of Rs 6.16 crore.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Estates Department; Anand Jain, ADGP, Jammu; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range and senior officers were present.