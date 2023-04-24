LG Sinha Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp Organised By Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation

Blood donation is a great service to humanity. It is a gift of life and I urge all the citizens to come forward and donate blood: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation at Shastri Nagar Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the noble initiative of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation and stressed on encouraging the life-saving act in society in the form of blood donation.

“Blood donation is a great service to humanity. It is a gift of life and I urge all the citizens to come forward and donate blood”, said the Lt Governor.