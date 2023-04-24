Doda Panchayats Mundhar Upper & Bhagwah Upper B bag UT level Award for outstanding works in different categories

District Administration, locals extend warm greetings to the RDD for this achievement

DODA, Apr 24: In first of its kind Panchayat Level Awards instituted by UT of Jammu and Kashmir to mark National Panchayati Raj Day, two District Doda Panchayats Mundhar Upper & Bhagwah Upper B have been awarded UT Level Awards in a function chaired by Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha at Palli, Samba.

The Panchayat Mundhar Upper of Kastigarh Block has been awarded for best performance under MGNREGA while Panchayat Bhagwah Upper B of Bhagwah Block bagged the award for Good Governance theme of GPDP.

The Panchayats were awarded for outstanding works done by BDO Kastigarh Anoop Kumar, BDO Bhagwah Shabir Ahmed, Sarpanch Pyt Mundhar Upper Shafiq Ahmed, Sarpanch Bhagwah Upper-B, Sajjad Ahmed, Concerned VLWs, J.Es, TAs, GRs and Panches under the guidance of District Development Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, ADDC, Pran Singh, ACD, Phulail Singh and ACP, Ashfaq Ahmed.