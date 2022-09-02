LG Sinha inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City

These projects will create smart living by improving quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility to everyone: LG

JAMMU, Sept 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City worth Rs 113 crore.

Dedicating the Smart City Projects to the people, the Lt Governor said these projects will create smart living by improving quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility to everyone.

Observing that the global framework of smart cities has undergone a paradigm shift in the last two-three years and eco-cities have been envisaged to make the urban infrastructure sustainable, the Lt Governor said that Jammu Smart City projects have ensured that maximum green space is provided to the citizens.

Our aim is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. Six projects have been initiated to harness the benefit of rich ecology, enhance the well being of citizens and resource efficiency by appropriate strategic approach, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also impressed upon multi-stakeholders contribution and people’s participation to make J&K UT’s cities and towns resilient, competitive, and dynamic with strong social infrastructure to tackle the challenges of growing urbanization.

The Lt Governor further observed that the concept of Smart City without Smart Citizen is meaningless. From developing Smart City to maintaining its systems and infrastructure, the participation of every citizen at every level is vital. It is the responsibility of the community to preserve and protect the amenities, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure the completion of the projects within a set time frame and called for adopting a realistic approach to make public services and urban infrastructure efficient with equal participation of all citizens, making cities smart with use of technology, to facilitate rapid socio-economic development and better quality of life.

Highlighting the impact of the Smart City projects inaugurated today, the Lt Governor said that the Facade Lighting of Mubarak Mandi, the priceless heritage of Dogra Dynasty, will add aesthetics to the heritage building, and boost the local economy by attracting more tourist influx.

The 10 new digital panels and advertisement panels at 110 locations apart from generating revenue for Jammu Municipal Corporation will also provide employment opportunities to locals, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the project of street development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazar, will provide a new experience of smart urban mobility to the citizens while preserving the cultural richness of the old market and locality of about five and a half kilometer road and its adjoining city. He expressed hope that once the project is completed in June 2023, Raghunath Bazar, Jain Bazar, Kanak Mandi, Moti Bazar will emerge as a smart commercial hub and will also provide new opportunities for economic growth to the existing businesses.

Another street development project from Canal Road to Talab Tillo Chowk costing Rs 20 crore has been planned to be completed with an integrated approach, keeping in mind the urban design process, urban management, mobility and local economic development, it was informed.

Speaking on the achievements of the revenue department, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, major revenue reforms were introduced by the government in the last two years. Initiatives like ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ and institutionalization of 1553 Patwarkhanas has empowered the common citizens. Through digitization and land pass books, land disputes will be substantially reduced and it will be easier to check fraudulent transactions.

The land passbooks that have been distributed today are valid documents and to ensure its security, a unique number and QR code have been arranged in the passbook given to the land owners, he added.

The work of digitization of land records is going on in all 20 districts and out of 6912 villages, the process of digitization has been completed in 3049 villages i.e. land records of about 44.11% villages have been digitised, it was informed.

Referring to the several issues projected by various quarters, the Lt Governor directed the officials to examine the issue of dilapidated condition of Bahu fort road leading to Bawe Wali Mata Temple and take necessary action at the earliest so that the local people and devotees do not face difficulties. He further instructed for the execution of allied work of entry gate and approach road of Bawe Wali Mata and approach road of Har Ki Pauri at a rapid pace.

The Lt Governor also took note of the slow and unorganized progress of various Smart city works going on in the Gandhi Nagar area, and directed the concerned officials to ensure that works are not executed in a piecemeal manner on any stretch.

He called upon Engineers and Project Managers to draw project strategies that are simple, realistic and utilitarian. Our basic intent about the Smart City projects should be to make Public Services and Urban Infrastructure Efficient.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete the modalities for the disbursement of next installment under PM Kisan to all the beneficiaries of Jammu Kashmir.

The projects inaugurated by the Lt Governor include- Façade lighting Illumination Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex at a cost of Rs 3.32 Cr; Digital Ad Panels at multiple locations across Jammu City costing Rs 3.48 Cr and Static Ad Panels at multiple locations across Jammu City worth Rs 4.95 Cr.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid today included Complete Street Development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazar via Pucca Danga, Moti Bazar, etc. (5.50 km long Heritage Trail) at a cost of Rs 16.18 Cr; Complete Street Development Canal Road-Talab Tillo costing Rs 20.21 Cr; Blue Green Project for Ranbir Canal: from BSF Paloura to Pawan Ice Cream (Phase I and II) worth Rs 20.17 Cr and Blue Green Project for Tawi Canal Zone 1, from Gorkha Nagar to Railway Station at a cost of Rs17.83 Cr.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation for the Development of Park and renovation of Women Vocational Centre at Prem Nagar costing Rs 1.11 Cr; Development of Indoor Gym and Park at Channi Himmat worth 3.86 Cr; Library cum Cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi at a cost of 3.28 Cr; Façade Lighting of Sidhra Bridge costing Rs 3.35 Cr; Vertical Garden- Phase-II at a cost of Rs 1.09 Cr; Landscaping & Development of Green Spaces in Jammu costing Rs 6.62 Cr and Rs 7.50 cr worth Archives Repository project at Kala Kendra.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC, said that several development works under Smart City project are being implemented at a rapid pace. The unprecedented growth of Jammu Kashmir under the LG led UT administration is being discussed across the nation, he added.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, congratulated the people of Jammu on the occasion. He further lauded the UT Government for accelerating the development process. Those projects which were deliberately delayed for decades are now seeing the light of the day, he added.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary said that the occasion represents the changing scenario of Transforming Jammu Kashmir. He urged the people to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers with their land records for obtaining maximum benefits of transparent governance.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, in his welcome address highlighted the key features of the inaugurated projects and the one for which foundation stones were laid on the occasion. We will see a transformed and aesthetically appealing developed Jammu City in the coming time, he added.

Vijay Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Revenue Department informed that around 100 Land Pass Books are being handed over to people today. It is a legal document admissible in the court of law having a QR code, he added. He also apprised about the progress being made under Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani campaign.

Rahul Yadav, CEO JSCL & Commissioner JMC presented a brief description of the projects and delivered the vote of thanks.

Ravinder Raina, President BJP J&K; Ms. Purnima Sharma, Dy. Mayor, Jammu, besides corporators of JMC attended the occasion.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department & Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Sh. Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms. Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, besides senior officers form the civil administration and police, besides scores of citizens were present on the occasion.