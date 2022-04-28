LG Sinha Greets People on Shab-e-Qadr & Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu, April 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

In a message of greetings, the Lt Governor observed that the festivity of the auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to seek almighty’s blessings and forgiveness, be humble, charitable, and to work for the greater good of humankind.

“I pray that the auspicious occasions bring peace and prosperity in the UT and happiness in the lives of all”, the Lt Governor said.