LG Sinha Greets People On Mahavir Jayanti

JAMMU, Apr 3: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that Bhagwan Mahavir’s ideals of truth, sacrifice, non-violence and right conduct, inspire all to lead a life of compassion and harmony.

May this Mahavir Jayanti festival strengthen our commitment to lead a virtuous life and bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all, said the Lt Governor.