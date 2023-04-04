COVID-19 | J&K Reports 40 Fresh Cases; Active Cases 166

JAMMU, Apr 3: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 40 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 166 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

An official said that among 40 new cases, 19 have been reported from the Kashmir division and 21 from the Jammu division.

He said the total number of active cases in the union territory is 166, including 125 from the Kashmir division and 41 from the Jammu division.

“Among the fresh 40 cases in Kashmir, four each are from Anantnag, Kulgam and Srinagar, three from Baramulla, two from Pulwama and one each from Budgam and Kupwara; and among 14 from the Jammu division, three from Poonch and one each from Rajouri, Doda, Kuthua and Reasi,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 1125 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the UT, he added. (KNO)