LG Sinha Flags Off CRPF Women Bike Expedition ‘Yashasvini’ From The Iconic Lal Chowk, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the CRPF Women Bike Expedition ‘Yashasvini’, from the iconic Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The expedition will traverse more than 2134 KMs, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 31st October, on the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister, unifier of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In his address, the Lt Governor saluted the unparalleled bravery, determination and courage shown by the Veeranganas of CRPF in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Yashasvini, women bike expedition by Veeranganas of CRPF is symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti. It also represents the sacrifice of women power, their self-confidence and today they are achieving many milestones in different fields with grit, determination and dedication, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the government to promote women-led development and empowering the women to lead J&K’s growth journey.

“Empowerment and full rights to Nari Shakti is a commitment and topmost priority of J&K Administration. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation and business sector to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society,” the Lt Governor said.

Nari Shakti is playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K UT and they are also making immense contribution for Viksit Bharat. It is Nari Shakti that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future, he said.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to all the Veeranganas participating in the bike expedition. Veeranganas of Valley QAT and Pipe Band of CRPF presented spellbinding performances to mark the occasion.

The cross-country bike expedition is collaborative efforts of CRPF and Ministry of Women and Child Development to celebrate women power of the country. During the journey, all three teams from Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari will interact with the target groups of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (BBBP) like school children and college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescent girls & boys, anganwadi workers etc.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; A.K. Choudhary, Special DG Crime; Nalin Prabhat, ADG CRPF J&K Zone; Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG CRPF; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officers of CRPF, Civil and Police Administration and people in large numbers were present.