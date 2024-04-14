J&K | LG Sinha flags off Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ‘Pracheen Marg Pavitra Chhari’ Yatra

JAMMU, April 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the auspicious ‘Pratham Pooja’ of the 22nd Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Pavitra Chhari Yatra at the holy Kol Kandoli Temple in Nagrota here on the city outskirts.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The Lt Governor paid obeisance and later flagged off the Chhari Yatra carrying Holy Jyot.

The Yatra will pass through the heritage route before reaching Oli Mata Temple Bamyal Chhapanoo.

The Lt Governor greeted the devotees and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of J&K.