LG Sinha Dedicates Jhelum Riverfront To Public, Says G20 Events Will Showcase Kashmir’s Hospitality

Srinagar, May 20: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that G-20 event in Srinagar will put Kashmir’s age-old hospitality on a display at international platforms and the event will give a big boost to tourism and the UT’s economy.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jhelum Riverfront at Rajbagh, the LG said that six-kilometre Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing.

“Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon,” he said.

He added that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a “smart city” by all means soon.

About the G-20 event, he said people and the J&K administration have finalised all arrangements for the upcoming event commencing on May 22. “The event will help put the age-old hospitality of Kashmir on a display at the international platform. The event will send a message across the globe about Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality which ultimately will result in more tourist arrivals. We are hopeful that the successful G-20 event will help give a big push to J&K’s economy,” the LG said.

The LG thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing J&K as a venue for the grand event, which is being held for the first time under India’s presidency. (KNO)