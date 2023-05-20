Srinagar, May 20: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that G-20 event in Srinagar will put Kashmir’s age-old hospitality on a display at international platforms and the event will give a big boost to tourism and the UT’s economy.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jhelum Riverfront at Rajbagh, the LG said that six-kilometre Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing.
“Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon,” he said.
He added that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a “smart city” by all means soon.
About the G-20 event, he said people and the J&K administration have finalised all arrangements for the upcoming event commencing on May 22. “The event will help put the age-old hospitality of Kashmir on a display at the international platform. The event will send a message across the globe about Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality which ultimately will result in more tourist arrivals. We are hopeful that the successful G-20 event will help give a big push to J&K’s economy,” the LG said.
The LG thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing J&K as a venue for the grand event, which is being held for the first time under India’s presidency. (KNO)
LG Sinha Dedicates Jhelum Riverfront To Public, Says G20 Events Will Showcase Kashmir’s Hospitality
