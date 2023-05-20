G20 Summit | Udhampur’s Kalhari To Be Served As Special Dogra Culinary Item

JAMMU, May 20: Udhampur’s delicay Kalhari, a ripened cheese product prepared from milk, will be served as a special Dogra culinary item in the G-20 summit in Srinagar.

In Channi, Udhampur, Patnitop, among others, Kalhari, which is like cheese but has a slight sourness and is salty, is available everywhere in shops and bought by people from other parts of the country.

On May 21 and 22 i.e. next week, the historic G20 summit in Srinagar will feature Kalhari and the step has been taken by the Union and the Jammu and Kashmir governments to promote the dish globally.

Women in Udhampur district have been making Kalhari for decades. They sell it in the market to earn a living, but they have not gained national or international fame.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED) provided an opportunity to promote Kalhari. Under the mission, women in many villages of Udhampur district are earning more money from Kalhari production in a systematic way.

As part of a self-help group organised by UMEED in Dhiran village of Udhampur district, women produce large quantities of Kalhari at home and are getting a good price for their produce.

Sonia Rajput, a member of the same self-help group and a Kalhari maker, said, “They are all very excited that their Kalhari is now rapidly gaining international fame.

“Right now, we are preparing Kalhari for the G20 meeting, which will be held in Srinagar soon. We are thankful to the UT administration that this product will be presented there,” Sonia said. (Agencies)