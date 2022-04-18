JAMMU, Apr 18: Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday Congratulated Munjid Maryam, student of SKUAST-Kashmir, on winning Best Speaker Award at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022.
Taking to a micro blogging site, twitter, LG wrote, “Congratulations to Munjid Maryam, student of SKUAST-Kashmir, on winning Best Speaker Award at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022.”
“We all are proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” he said.
LG Sinha congratulates SKAUST student for bagging “Best Speaker Award”
