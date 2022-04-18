LG Sinha congratulates SKAUST student for bagging “Best Speaker Award”

JAMMU, Apr 18: Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday Congratulated Munjid Maryam, student of SKUAST-Kashmir, on winning Best Speaker Award at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022.

Taking to a micro blogging site, twitter, LG wrote, “Congratulations to Munjid Maryam, student of SKUAST-Kashmir, on winning Best Speaker Award at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022.”

“We all are proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” he said.