LG Sinha congratulates Amaan Zari on selection in under-19 Indian cricket team

JAMMU, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated Amaan Zari from Rajouri to play for India U-19 cricket in Dubai.

Amaan Zari, a brilliant and ambitious teenager from Rajouri, has been selected for the Under-19 Indian cricket team for the forthcoming four nations Cup to be played in Dubai

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter,, LG Sinha said,” Congratulations to Amaan Zari, our promising cricketer from Rajouri on his selection in under-19 cricket team for 4- Nations Cup to be played in Dubai.

It is a joyous moment for J&K. His grit and determination has helped him realise his dream, LG said.