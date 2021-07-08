LG Sinha condoles demise of ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh (HP) Virbhadra Singh who passed away early Thursday.

Mr Sinha said he was saddened by the demise of Singh who was a great leader, dynamic administrators always committed to serving the people.

In a tweet on official Twitter profile of the office of Lt Governor, Mr Sinha said “ Saddened by the demise of former Himachal Pradesh CM Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji. He was a great leader & dynamic administrator who always committed to serving the people. His contribution towards the progress of nation is noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends”. (Agency)