LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In Pulwama

JAMMU, Feb 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama. He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively,” the Lt Governor said.