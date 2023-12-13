LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Implementation Of PM SHRI Schools Scheme

JAMMU, Dec 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in the Union Territory.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day in 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced PM-SHRI for the upgradation and development of around 14,500 schools across the country.

In Phase-I, a total of 233 Schools from J&K have been approved for PM SHRI Schools by the Ministry of Education. In the second phase, J&K UT has recommended 265 schools to the Ministry of Education, seeking its approval. A total 20 Master Trainers have been trained at New Delhi, one each for the district.

“PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership to other schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship. Focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools,” the Lt Governor said.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary School Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the guiding principle for selection for the schools under the scheme.

The Lt Governor also directed to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for children. He said new schools should be sanctioned with a focus that children should not have to travel long distance.

The Lt Governor directed the School Education Department for inclusion of life history and contributions of inspirational icons like General Zorawar Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and other prominent personalities in schools’ curriculum.

The Lt Governor also directed the department to ensure Vocational training and Skill development programmes in schools as well as inclusion of Indian Philosophy in all the Universities of the Union Territory.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.