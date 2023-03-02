LG Sinha Chairs Meeting Regarding Widening Of Shri Amarnathji Yatra Tracks

JAMMU, Mar 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting of the officers from the UT administration and Border Roads Organization at Raj Bhavan here.

K N Rai, Member of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Brig Saket Singh, Chief Engineer, BRO; Akshay Labroo, Additional Secretary to Lt Governor, Rahul Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB were present.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought the details of the scope of work to be undertaken for the widening, restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of yatra track that has been handed over to BRO.

The Lt Governor was apprised on the scope of work, surveyed via drone. The Lt Governor impressed upon the BRO to complete the works within the specified timeframe.