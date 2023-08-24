LG Sinha Calls Upon Youth To Discharge Their Collective Responsibility For Glorious Future

Srinagar, Aug 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon the youth to discharge their collective responsibility in realizing the developmental goals for a glorious future.

Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhawan after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects in Budgam District, Sinha called upon the public representatives, civil society members and the youth to discharge their collective responsibility in realizing the developmental goals for a glorious future.

He congratulated the District Administration, public representatives and the people of Budgam and also launched the “Beautification of Budgam Town” initiative.

“I am hopeful that planned infrastructure development projects & amenities for sustainable living by Budgam District Administration will create healthy competition amongst cities of Jammu Kashmir and encourage public and ULBs to improve infrastructure and make the urban spaces beautiful and inclusive,” the Lt Governor said.

The initiative for beautification of Budgam town will boost rapid development of the economy, strengthen its ecology and ensure ease of living. These projects are reflective of the vibrancy and resolve of the district, he added.

“India is moving ahead with new thinking and new resolve. We have touched the moon. Now, we should set big goals. Now, we should work with new speed and scale and dedicate ourselves in building a progressive society and realize the vision of Smart Cities, Smart Towns and Smart Villages,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said Administration is sensitive to the developmental needs of the people and is making every possible effort for inclusive and sustainable development of Jammu Kashmir.

“Our efforts are focused on inclusive growth as reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas to provide better quality of life to the citizens, remove disparities and fulfill the aspirations of all sections,” he said.

Sinha commended the endeavour of District Administration for honouring Acharya Abhinav Gupta Ji by creating infrastructure, facilities and beautification works of the Bairam Cave at Beerwah.

It is a wonderful example of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ and multi-dimensional approach will help develop Beerwah as a major tourist destination, he said.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, District Development Council, Budgam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led administration for taking development to the grassroots level.

The projects inaugurated by Lt Governor today include Public and Children Parks around Charar-e-Sharief Shrine, Renovation/Beautification Works for Bairam Hill Cave at Beerwah, Budgam, Jogger’s Park at MC Chadoora, Water Supply Scheme, Harinoo and New Type Primary Health Centre, Choon.

The projects worth Rs 41 crore for which the foundation stones were laid are Transit Accommodation at Kakanmaran, Budgam, New Bus Adda Chadoora, Modernization of DC Office Complex, Water Supply Scheme, Gundipora, Beerwah and Construction of 19 new Panchayat Ghars across Budgam.

The Lt Governor also distributed Sports kits to youth of Budgam and smartphones and smart kits to specially-abled children.