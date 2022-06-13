LG Sinha calls for strong action to destroy terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, June 13: Pitching for strong action against the terror eco-system in the hinterland and on the border, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said better coordination by security agencies is needed to deal with continuous attempts by outside forces to foment trouble in the union territory.

Sinha said the Government has a clear-cut policy on dealing with terrorism – “not to spare any terrorist and not to touch any innocent”.

The LG said that terrorists and their supporters should be handed out the same punishment.

“Attempts by outside forces (to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir) are continuing.

“There is a need for strong action in the hinterland as well as on the borders”, Sinha told army personnel at a function organised in connection with the golden jubilee of the Indian Army’s 16 Crops here.

He said that apart from dealing with (infiltrating) terrorists on the borders, troops have to be ready to crush them in the hinterland.

“They (terrorists) are out to cause destruction in the society at the behest of the neighbouring country. To deal with them, you have to increase our potential and vigilance along with better coordination with all security agencies”, he said.

“For Jammu and Kashmir administration, the person who hands over a gun to a terrorist is as much a terrorist as is the gun-totting ultra,” he said, adding the same treatment should be meted out to them.

“Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity,” he said.

Asserting that the Government is committed to stamping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon agencies to ensure the destruction of this “eco-system”.

“Our resolve should be to ensure an assault on full eco-system”, he said.

He referred to attempts to foment trouble in J-K, saying social media is being used from across the border and drones were being sent.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people, unity and integrity of the nation and harmony”, he said while lauding the forces for improving the security situation in J-K.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir will regain its glory and reach the pinnacle of progress. (Agencies)