LG Sinha Attends Shrimad Bhagavat Katha By Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza Ji

Katra, May 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended Shrimad Bhagavat Katha by Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza Ji at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

In his address, the Lt Governor spoke about Shravan, Manan and Nidhidhyasan- the three pillars of vedantic practice to imbibe Guru’s teachings in daily lives and to strengthen the bonds of oneness in our society. “Righteous life is only path to attain spiritual growth and to awaken our own divinity,” he said.

He urged the devotees to become messengers and spread Bhagavat’s message and vision in the society and inspire people to dedicate themselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood, humanity and harmony.

The Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza ji in the field of education, social welfare and upliftment of the deprived sections of the society.

“Pujya Bhaishri is not only a spiritual leader but also a celebrated educationist and humanitarian. He is working with dedication for holistic development of individuals and communities across the globe. Education based upon human values is the life mission of Pujya Bhaishri,” the Lt Governor said.

Bhaishri ji has dedicated his life to share the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma. He has set an example of how human beings can uplift their lives to be Yagya, an ongoing celebration, the Lt Governor added.

He said the vision of Pujya Bhaishri has led to the establishment of education campuses in Gujarat under the motto-Vidya, Vivek, Vikas to foster sustainable development through value-based equal education for all.

Devka Vidyapeeth established by Pujya Bhaishri is dedicated to girl-child education. Sandipani Gurukul, Vidya Sankul offers modern education rooted in ancient Indian culture, he further added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor invited the devotees of Baba Barfani living across India and abroad for the holy yatra of Shri Amarnath ji starting from 29th June, 2024.

Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, members of Vaishvik Sanskruti Parivar, senior officials of SMVDSB, Civil & Police administration and devotees from various parts of the country were present in large numbers.