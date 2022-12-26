LG Sinha attends ‘Shabad Kirtan’ organised by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark the Veer Baal Diwas

Pays obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji

Jammu, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended ‘Shabad Kirtan’ organized by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at Gurdwara Sant Mela Singh Dastkari Ashram, Digiana, Jammu.

The Lt Governor paid obeisance to Sahibzades, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji and urged the new generation to draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance and sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor said, people across the sections of society must be told about our Guru’s influence in transforming society and enriching social values.

Veer Baal Diwas would inspire all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation and live with each other in peace and harmony. It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, and compassion, added the Lt Governor.

“Exemplary courage and sacrifice of Sahibzades and Guru Gobind Singh ji’s life and teachings would continue to guide the path of humanity for all times to come. People must rise above the narrow outlook of life and tread the path of humanism”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant contribution of Sikh Community in nation building and establishing a just and equal society.

In this Amrut Kaal Khand, India stands proudly on the world stage tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence. We owe a debt of gratitude to Gurus and Sikh Community for their immense and unparalleled contribution in the Country’s progress and prosperity. Vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve greater heights, he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to work for the welfare of the Sikh community, the Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the demands and needs of the community with utmost sensitivity.

As requested by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, the statue of Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur will be installed in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu. Nangali Sahib Gurdwara, Poonch will be renovated, announced the Lt Governor.

District Administration and Tourism Department have been directed to promote religious places of Sikh heritage in Poonch in a planned manner, he further added.

We are fully committed to the promotion of Punjabi language. I have instructed the Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to educate the citizens about the sacrifices of Sahibzades & spread timeless teachings of Sikh Gurus. The administration has already established Guru Nanak Dev Ji chair at Jammu University and promoting Punjabi language in school education, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the endeavour of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to make the people aware of the bravery, sacrifice, and ideals of Sahibzade.

Mahant Manjeet Singh spoke on the sacrifices of Sahibzada Baba Ajeet Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He also expressed his gratitude to Lt Governor for heeding the demands of Sikh community pertaining to the installation of the statue of Baba Banda Singh ji Bahadur and efforts for promotion of Punjabi language in J&K among other issues.

S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu & Kashmir Sikh Co-ordination Committee expressed gratitude to the UT administration led by Lt Governor for taking cognizance of various concerning issues of the Sikh community and moving forward towards resolving the same with alacrity.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy CM; Ravinder Raina, President, BJP J&K; Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator; Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor, JMC, senior political & religious leaders and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior officials of Police and Civil administration; members of Sikh Coordination Committee; eminent persons and intellectuals of the Sikh community were also present.