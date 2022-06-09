LG Sinha attends Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of DYSsP (Prob) and PSIs at SKPA Udhampur

“I am confident that these brave officers will do their best to serve Maa Bharti and to uphold the dignity of Jammu Kashmir Police”: LG

JKP tackling big challenges like Anti-Terror operations, maintaining Law & Order, increasing threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, every day to maintain peace in J&K, says the LG

Pays tributes to the bravehearts of JKP and other security forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

Orders probe into the allegations of irregularities in Sub Inspector selection process

Committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home to inquire into the matter and submit the report in a time bound manner

If there is any apprehension and doubt in the mind of the people, it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action: LG

If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process shall be cancelled and fresh recruitment will be made, says the LG

UDHAMPUR, JUNE 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of DYSsP ( Prob.) 15th Batch and PSIs 25th Batch at SKPA Udhampur.

A total of 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SsP) and 61 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), at SKPA Udhampur completed their rigorous training today at the Police Academy.

An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

At the outset, the Lt Governor took the Rashtriya Salute and inspected the Parade, besides taking the salute at an impressive March Past by Men and Women contingents.

Congratulating the passing out cadets, the Lt Governor asked them to discharge their duty with utmost responsibility and dedication by effectively tackling traditional as well as modern challenges, and carry forward the rich legacy of courage and bravery of Jammu & Kashmir Police.

“I am confident that these brave officers will do their best to serve Maa Bharti and to uphold the dignity of Jammu Kashmir Police”, said the Lt Governor.

Paying his tributes to the bravehearts of JKP and other security forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is a proud force of the country tackling big challenges like Anti-Terror operations, maintaining Law & Order, dealing with the increasing threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, every day to maintain peace in Jammu & Kashmir and ensure safe & secure environment for its people.

Our Police and Security Forces have been successful in dismantling terror modules of the neighboring country. Yet a handful of disgruntled people are radicalizing our youth and are shedding innocent blood by carrying out terror activities in the UT, he said, adding that they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Lieutenant Governor also ordered a probe into the recently announced Sub Inspector results.

From the last two-three days, newspapers have been reporting against the conduct of the Sub Inspection selection process by JKSSB. We have decided to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Sh. R K Goyal that will probe into the matter and submit its report in a time bound manner, the Lt Governor said.

No questions were raised at any other recruitment done so far. If there is any apprehension and doubt in the mind of the people, then it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action. If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process shall be cancelled and fresh recruitment will be made, added the Lt Governor.

Dr. S.D Singh, Director, SKPA, in his introductory remarks informed about the training provided to the cadets on a number of courses on general policing, law and order management and other specialized operations.

Dilbag Singh, DGP, in his address congratulated the Director of SKPA Udhampur for providing quality training to the Probationaries and welcomed the new entrants into the family of JKP. He congratulated the trainee officers and wished them a bright service career in their field work. He also highlighted the significance of 15 women officers in the POP.

The Lt Governor also handed over awards and certifications to best trainees and outstanding achievers.

Parade Commander DySP Vikram Nag led an impressive parade of trainee DYSsP and PSIs.

Prominent among others, present on the occasion were Lal Chand DDC Chairperson Udhampur; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home; R R Swain, Special DG CID, Pardeep Katyal, IG BSF; Krittika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, besides AK Bhan (Retd.) DGP; PRI representatives; former Legislators, serving and retired Army & Police personnel and family members of the passing out cadets.