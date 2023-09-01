LG Sinha Attends 25th Anniversary Commemoration Event Of Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library

Public libraries are not only repository of knowledge, research, new ideas and perspectives but also fosters a sense of community and promotes inclusiveness; will stay relevant and continue to grow in digital age: LG

Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library has been a source of education and intellectual inspiration for the local community, serving all age groups, especially youth: LG

GHAZIABAD, Sept 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 25th anniversary celebration of Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library, Ghaziabad, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the people associated with the Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library on the occasion. He said the Library has been a source of education and intellectual inspiration for the local community, serving all age groups, especially youth.

Speaking on the emergence of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, the Lt Governor said the libraries will always remain a great source of knowledge.

“Public libraries will stay relevant and continue to grow in digital age because it is not only repository of knowledge, research, new ideas and perspectives but also fosters a sense of community and promotes inclusiveness,” the Lt Governor said.

At the ceremony, the Lt Governor also shared the efforts of the J&K Administration to provide the people of J&K access to libraries.

We have made dedicated efforts to establish libraries in Districts like Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and small towns of the UT and develop our libraries as e-learning and counseling centres. Today, 3.5 crore e-books have been made available to our youth through these centres, he added.

Bandipora’s Aragam Village has been transformed into first book village in the country. Recently, a cultural center with a museum and a library was also dedicated to the Dard-Shin tribal community living along the LoC in Gurez, the Lt Governor said.

He said the digitization of rare Manuscripts is connecting the young generation with the history and cultural heritage of J&K and the country.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated a Book Bank established in Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library. It will provide free of cost books on various subjects to students throughout the session.

A Souvenir publication depicting the 25-year journey of the Library was also released.

Dr Anil Agrawal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Sunita Dayal Mayor Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation; Dr. Dinesh Arora, Chairman Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals; Baleshwar Tyagi, Custodian, Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library and other dignitaries were present.