LG Sinha Attended Function Organized On Occasion Of Malaviya And Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti

GHAZIPUR, Dec 25: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, attended a function organized on Janm-Jayanti of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Sh Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Chief Guest in Ghazipur today.

In his address, the Lt Governor said, Mahamana was one of the main architects of modern education and industrial development while Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his policies and public service laid foundation of good governance in the country.

Mahamana as an independent thinker, social reformer & educationist always believed in setting higher goals. He was determined to change the fate of India & destiny of youth. He applied his wisdom & values in actions, bringing new revolutions in education, technology & industries,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the vision of Mahamana in 20th century on Self-reliance, Swadeshi, technical education, Women’s education Swarajya was to achieve the goal of independent and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat. Lt Governor noted that Mahamana gave two important Mantra’s in his life – first, devotion to God through right conduct and second, service to the nation with total dedication. He said the entire society will have to come together to ensure that the new momentum gained towards women empowerment continues and we must inspire everyone to follow the ideals and values of Mahamana to build a strong and prosperous India.

Mahamana’s lifelong mission was to transform the lives of people & strengthen the bonds of unity in society. His vision and ideals continue to remain as relevant in the 21st century and playing a leading role in building a self-reliant India of Mahamana’s dreams. By establishing BHU, Mahamana ensured that young men and women realise their full potential & live a righteous life.

The humanity must follow his principles to eradicate differences and discrimination. The resolve of every person, every mind must be committed to create a caring and inclusive society to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. This will be true tribute to Mahamana,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor said, the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was dedicated to social equality, equal opportunities to all and empowerment of marginalised in society.

His tenure as a Prime Minister and life in public service symbolizes an era of good governance. He will continue to inspire all of us to serve people with dedication and devotion. I consider Atal ji a true warrior of public life who laid special emphasis on promoting decentralized system of governance, the bottom up approach for active participation of people in decision making,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that Atal Ji’s determination, character and values, his poetic heart, his revolutionary vision influenced a wide spectrum of our national life for decades.

“With his spiritual strength, humility, oratory and dedication towards the nation he transcended the boundary of ideologies. Even People who had completely opposite views had become his admirers,” the Lt Governor further added.