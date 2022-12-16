LG Sinha addresses birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya

Mahamana was undoubtedly the greatest educationist, thinker, freedom fighter and proponent of new education model based on ancient wisdom & modern science: LG

Mahamana always envisioned education & University campus as a platform for social change & economic growth, says the LG

As a pioneer in technical education & Industrial development, Mahamana focused on knowledge-intensive economy to bring about a historic transformation in Indian society: LG

I believe University campuses are truly a network of ideas & aspirations for an inclusive society. These networks of ideas are creating human capital for nation building and their potential in achieving sustainable development while providing opportunities to all is limitless: LG

Due to environmental, technical-scientific advancement & globalization, rapid changes are sweeping socio-economic landscape. We can reshape the future by creating new knowledge, utilizing digital revolution, multi-dimensional development of students & innovative policy response: LG

We have become the 5th largest economic power in the world because every sector is working in cohesion. By engaging people from all sectors and encouraging them to work together, we can trigger positive spillover of ideas in universities: LG

When more and more people from diverse fields share a common vision of future, the stronger will be our resolve for strengthening education system, nation building and solving social issues, says the LG

In the last decade, we were confronted with challenges of digital divide, but now gradually that gap has been reduced. However, society and the education system will face the challenge of motivational divide in the future: LG

We need to inspire students and institutions to promote science, technology and innovation to bridge the motivational divide. The future will belong to those universities only, which will work with inspiration and motivation with students from different disciplines to realize the ideas on the ground: LG

GUJARAT, Dec 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya today at the Central University of Gujarat.

Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Lt Governor said, Mahamana was undoubtedly the greatest educationist, thinker, freedom fighter and proponent of new education model based on ancient wisdom and modern science.

Mahamana always envisioned Education & University campus as a platform for social change and economic growth. As a pioneer in technical education and Industrial development, Mahamana focused on knowledge-intensive economy to bring about a historic transformation in Indian society, he added.

“I believe University campuses are truly a network of ideas and aspirations for an inclusive society. These networks of ideas are creating human capital for nation building and their potential in achieving sustainable development while providing opportunities to all is limitless”, the Lt Governor said.

Due to environmental, technical-scientific advancement and globalization, rapid changes are sweeping socio-economic landscape. We can reshape the future by creating new knowledge, utilizing digital revolution, multi-dimensional development of students and innovative policy response, observed the Lt Governor.

We have become the 5th largest economic power in the world because every sector is working in cohesion. By engaging people from all sectors and encouraging them to work together, we can trigger positive spillover of ideas in universities, he added.

When more and more people from diverse fields share a common vision of future, the stronger will be our resolve for strengthening the education system, nation building and solving social issues, the Lt Governor asserted.

In the last decade, we were confronted with the challenges of digital divide, but now gradually that gap has been reduced. However, society and the education system will face the challenge of motivational divide in the future, the Lt Governor further observed.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to inspire students and institutions to promote science, technology and innovation to bridge the motivational divide. ‘The future will belong to those universities only, which will work with inspiration and motivation with students from different disciplines to realize the ideas on the ground’, he added.

The Lt Governor spoke on the efforts of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in overhauling the education system through National Education Policy for promoting student engagement, innovation, incubation, curiosity and developing an ecosystem where knowledge society and economic growth can complement each other.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about the youth of J&K who are making significant contributions to policy initiatives and implementation of UT Government’s several flagship schemes and initiatives focusing on scaling Women Entrepreneurship, tangible & intangible Heritage Conservation, Film Policy, Jammu and Srinagar Smart City Projects driving urban transformation and various other priority sectors.

The Lt Governor interacted with the faculty members and students and urged them to follow the values and ideology of Mahamana and work for the public welfare and upliftment of the society.

He also appreciated the endeavors of the Central University of Gujarat in encouraging the students to contribute towards nation-building.

Prof. Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat, while speaking on the occasion, threw light on the life of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and students in large number were present on the occasion.