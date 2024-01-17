LG releases ‘The North Kashmir Gazette’ at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the ‘The North Kashmir Gazette’, a joint endeavour of Kashmir Writers Association and Indian Army, at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of the Indian Army and Kashmir Writers Association to promote dreamy destinations of North Kashmir and unexplored, unspoiled charm of border areas.

The North Kashmir has great potential and we have a huge opportunity to develop sustainable tourism sector and promote its medicinal and cultural values. The offbeat destinations like Bungus and Gurez are offering unique experience to the visitors and we have made efforts to strengthen the necessary infrastructure. I am confident this travel publication will provide a window to the readers to explore lesser-known gems of North Kashmir, he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of private players, youth, writers and civil society members in the growth of tourism sector in rural areas. He also emphasized on the promotion of Kashmiri and other regional languages, especially among the youth of the UT.

The first edition of the travel guide includes the insightful information regarding the best off-beat places to visit in the northern districts of Kashmir and all the necessary information related to homestay to the tourists.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Maj Gen Girish Kalia, GOC, 28 Infantry Division; Fida Firdous, President, Kashmir Writers Association, senior officials of Army and members of Kashmir Writers Association were present.