LG releases Mukesh Singh & Anupama Pandey’s book “Curse of the Pir”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled “Curse of the Pir” authored by Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu and Anupama Pandey.

The Lt Governor congratulated the authors for their remarkable literary endeavor. Inspired by true events, the book is a riveting tale of dedication of our Police officers and a tribute to their selfless service to the nation, he said.

“Curse of the Pir” is also a testament to the multifaceted talents of Mukesh Singh beyond the realm of law enforcement into the world of literature. “I am sure this excellent new book will take readers to an adventurous journey to understand the challenges faced by our Police and Security forces. Wishing author and book all success”, the Lt Governor said.