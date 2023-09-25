Denying immediate reservation, BJP played joke with women: AICC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: AICC spokesperson Ritu Chaudhary today questioned BJP for its dual standards on the issues of women representation and their security, dignity/ respect and asked why women have to wait for years for taking the benefits of this reservation, even after passing of the bill, almost unanimously, except on it’s implementation and in its present form.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today, AICC leader said that much hype was created over the issue of women reservation, as a special session of Parliament was convened, projecting an emergency but when the draft bill came, it was known that it is not meant to be implemented in near future and no one knows when it will be implemented at least not for next several years to come. It proved to be another ‘Jumla’ of Modi Government with the women of the country, she regretted.

“It has been linked to census to be completed in few years and then delimitation, which again will take few more years and then women may get reservation after several years, if implemented. Whom the BJP is trying to confuse and the people can’t be befooled any longer, by the Jumlas of BJP especially when the law passed, is not meant to be implemented for years to come,” she asked.

Chaudhary said the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then again Rahul Gandhi wrote twice to Prime Minister Modi to bring the women reservation bill, extending full support but in nine years no steps were taken despite clear majority by BJP. On the eve of elections, BJP and Modi Government played truant with women of the country by just passing the bill but fixing no time line for years to come.

She said it was Congress Party led by Rajiv Gandhi which originally brought reservation bill for women in PRIs but questioned the role of BJP and it’s stalwarts and said it was passed by Congress government headed by PV Narasimha Rao, as a result of which around 15 lakh women are elected representatives in PRIs in the country, today.

Again, this reservation bill was first passed in the Rajya Sabha in, 2010 by Congress government with 33% reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies for immediate implementation but could not be passed in Lok Sabha due to lack of clear majority in absence of consensus. However, BJP with clear majority remained silent for all these years and now again played another joke with women.

Justifying the demand for reservation to OBCs, having almost 50 % population with whom BJP had come to power in UP, she said this party today rejected the demand for their share. She questioned why the reservation bill as passed, is not being implemented immediately.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former MLA and Ex- president Mahila Congress Indu Pawar, Spokesperson Kapil Singh, Namrata Sharma, Neeraj Gupta and others were also present.