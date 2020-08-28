LG pays surprise visit to Civil Sectt, takes serious note of absenteeism

*Directions issued for assessment of damages due to rains

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today paid a surprise visit to Civil Secretariat in the early hours of the day and inspected various administrative sections.

The Lt Governor went from door to door and inspected various sections & complexes of the Civil Secretariat and took stock of the working in the offices of various departments.

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak accompanied the Lt Governor during the visit.

Taking serious note of the absence of Officers’/ Officials, he observed that the UT Government is committed towards effective delivery of public services with special focus on improving service delivery mechanism and timely disposal of public grievances and such unprofessional attitude will not be tolerated. He asked the officers and staff working there to adopt a professional work culture while giving much importance to the punctuality.

Meanwhile, LG conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar City to take an on-ground assessment of the Flood Preparations and Emergency Response Mechanism being put in place to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of torrential rainfall.

He was accompanied by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers.

During his tour, the Lt Governor visited Zero bridge (wooden) / Munshibagh gauge; flood control rooms of I&FC near the wooden bridge; Emergency Operation Center at Hari Niwas and took first-hand appraisal of the situation. He was briefed about the situation and the various measures, including the technological interventions deployed by the department to mitigate any eventuality.

While taking stock of the Jhelum Flood Mitigation under PMDP, the Lt Governor was informed that under PMDP Phase-I, the carrying capacity of river Jhelum at Sangam has been increased from 31,800 cusecs to 41,000 cusecs. Under PMDP Phase-II, the said capacity will be enhanced from 41,000 cusecs to 60,000 cusecs.

The Lt Governor directed for expediting the process of planning and executing the works under PMDP and directed the Chief Secretary to initiate immediate assessment of the damages caused due to recent torrential rains in both Jammu and Kashmir division by taking a sympathetic view of the overall situation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation comprises of its Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina and Mentor, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya submitted a 20-Point agenda suggesting various measures for relief and meaningful revival & survival of the Business Sector in the UT of J&K.

The members of the delegation lauded the UT Government for promptly addressing the concern of the business community and inviting suggestions and inputs for the revival of the economy of Union Territory of J&K.

They also sought Lt Governor’s intervention for the nomination of PHDCCI, J&K in all Boards, Advisory Committees, Task Forces, Apex Level Consultative Committee (ALCC) and District Level Monitoring Committee (DMC).

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is well versed with the issues of the business community and is taking comprehensive measures to bring reforms in all major economic sectors, besides mitigating the economic stress caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The UT Government is implementing all the best practices of people’s centric governance and all the stakeholders will be taken on board while formulating policies and other related issues, he added.

The Lt Governor said that a Committee headed by Advisor to the Lt Governor, Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma, has already been constituted for Relief and Revival of Business Sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Committee would work out modalities for the economic revival and propose measures for extending the much-needed support to the business community. The Government has also extended the last date for availing of benefits under the Power Amnesty Scheme up to 30th September 2020.

He also assured the members of the delegation that the suggestion made by them will be taken up for consideration and the genuine issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.